WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chris Niziolek scored 17 points and Jeremiah Graham had 16 as Chariho High bounced back from a loss with a 53-49 Division II boys basketball win against Rogers on Thursday night.
Chariho was coming off a 15-point loss, 55-40, at Burrillville on Tuesday that snapped a nine-game winning streak.
Thursday, the Chargers fell behind by seven points, 22-15, at the end of the first quarter, but responded to overcome the deficit.
"They could have easily put their heads down. We were down 10 and it could have been 'here we go again.' We had to grind out a win in a game that was close throughout," Chariho coach Corey Downey said.
Chariho still trailed, 29-24, at the half, but led 38-35 by the end of the third quarter.
"We had 15 turnovers in the first half and six in the second. That was a huge turnaround," Downey said. "Myles Price gave us some energy with an offensive rebound and a putback and a steal."
Price finished with seven points and five rebounds. Graham had 10 rebounds, and Dylan Dugas finished with seven.
Rogers dropped to 9-4, 7-4 Division II. Chariho (11-3, 8-2) next travels to league-leading Johnston (11-1, 11-0) on Monday. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
