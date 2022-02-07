WARWICK — Tyler LaBelle made eight 3-pointers and scored 30 points as Chariho High downed Toll Gate, 67-54, in a Division II boys basketball game Monday night.
LaBelle had five 3s in the first half and added three more in the third quarter to finish 8 of 9 from long range.
"It was a big offensive and defensive performance from him," Chariho coach Corey Downey said. "We gave up 31 points in the first half and we weren't happy with that. We gave up just 23 in the second half."
Tyler Radicioni holds the school record for 3-pointers in a game with nine in 2009. Tod Harrington (1988) and Radicioni (2008, 2009) also had seven in a game.
Jeremiah Graham finished with 19 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.
"Graham really attacked the basket," Downey said. "It was a complete game for him. It was nice to see those two guys playing together."
Zoot Boschwitz added eight points and four rebounds.
Toll Gate dropped to 4-9, 4-9 Division II.
The Chargers (11-7, 10-4) have won seven of their last nine games. They head to West Warwick on Friday for a 6:30 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
