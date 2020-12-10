One additional loose end still remains to be tied up, but the much-awaited boys basketball realignment received the unanimous blessing from the Rhode Island Interscholastic League’s Principals’ Committee on Athletics on Wednesday.
As part of the one-year realignment, Shea received a bump up to Division I along with Narragansett, Barrington and Westerly. Those four schools join Bishop Hendricken, North Kingstown, Mount Pleasant, East Providence, La Salle, Woonsocket, Cranston East, Smithfield, Classical, Cumberland, South Kingstown and Central.
South Kingstown and Central requested to remain in D-I after the realignment formula placed them in a lower division.
Lincoln won’t have a chance to defend last year’s Division III championship. The Lions were promoted to Division II, where they’ll join Portsmouth, East Greenwich, Coventry, Tolman, Wheeler School, Chariho, Johnston, Pilgrim, Mount Hope, Toll Gate, Middletown, Tiverton, North Providence, Rogers, Burrillville, Juanita Sanchez and Cranston West.
What goes up must come down in realignments, so St. Raphael and Hope — two programs who won a combined three games in Division I in 2019-20 — have dropped from D-I to D-II.
The teams comprising Division III are Blackstone Valley Prep, Ponaganset, West Warwick, Exeter-West Greenwich, Central Falls, Moses Brown, Mount St. Charles, Scituate, Times 2 Academy, St. Patrick, North Smithfield, Prout, Davies Tech, Paul Cuffee and newcomer Highlander Charter.
It remains to be seen which division the RIIL will place Providence Country Day after the Knights notified the league of its intention to come in for boys basketball. The RIIL is still in the process of finalizing the subdivisions within each of the three divisions but are holding off on any official announcement until after Thursday, when Gov. Gina Raimondo delivers her weekly coronavirus briefing.
Also Wednesday, a motion was made and unanimously approved to take two winter sports that fall under the high-risk category and shift them to later in the school year. The PCOA moved wrestling to Season 4 while the competitive cheer championship was shifted to Season 3. Currently, Season 4 would be the traditional spring season while Season 3, at the moment, is being reserved for football and girls volleyball.
