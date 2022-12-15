WOOD RIVER JCT. — Jeremiah Graham scored 28 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Chariho High defeated Providence Country Day, 75-32, in a Division II boys basketball game on Thursday.
It was Graham's third double-double in four games this season as he is averaging 21.7 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.
"Obviously, Jeremiah was really dynamic around the basket," Chariho coach Corey Downey said.
Chariho led 21-10 at the end of the first quarter and 40-22 at the half.
"We played with a lot more pace tonight and we were able to get turnovers and get some easy baskets," Downey said. "We were more patient in our half-court sets and we were able to get better shots.
"Chris Niziolek ran the point and had zero turnovers."
Niziolek finished with six assists. Chris Kozlosky made three 3-pointers and scored 11 points. Myles Price contributed 10 rebounds and six points.
"Myles gave us a ton of great energy with steals, rebounds and finishing around the basket," Downey said.
PCD dropped to 0-2, 0-2 Division II. Chariho (2-2, 0-2) next travels to Times 2 Academy on Monday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
