PAWTUCKET — Jeremiah Graham scored 28 points and Chariho High turned up the defense pressure defeating Tolman, 67-38, in a Division II boys basketball game Tuesday night.
Chariho trailed by six points, 16-10, at the end of the first quarter, but outscored the Tigers, 21-7, in the second quarter to take a 31-23 lead at the half.
"We did a great job with our full-court press and transition offense," Chariho coach Corey Downey said. "We really had a nice pace to it. We had 15 steals and turned them over 10 more times. That led to some easy baskets in transition.
"Jeremiah had a monster game getting to the basket. It's a great win at a tough place to play."
Kyle McGovern finished with 11 points and eight rebounds. Dylan Dugas contributed 10 points, six rebounds and six steals. Riley Reed finished with seven points, six rebounds and five assists.
Tolman dropped to 3-2, 2-2 Division II. Chariho (7-2, 4-1) has won six straight and next hosts Coventry on Friday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
