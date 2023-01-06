WOOD RIVER JCT. — Jeremiah Graham continued his outstanding season with 28 points and Chariho High took control early defeating Coventry, 72-49, in a Division II boys basketball game Friday night.
Graham made four 3-pointers and was 6 of 7 from the free-throw line. He also had six rebounds.
Chariho jumped on the Oakers for a 24-7 lead after the first quarter. The Chargers led 45-24 at the half.
"We had three 3s in the first quarter. We shot the ball well. In the first 12 minutes we used more full-court pressure and did get a couple of steals out of our half-court defense," Chariho coach Corey Downey said. "They played a 2-3 or 3-2 zone and we a good job of moving and sharing the basketball."
Graham is averaging 22.0 points and 8.5 rebounds per game while shooting 79.1% from the free-throw line.
Riley Reed scored a career-high 18 points and made three 3-pointers.
"It was nice to see Riley have a big offensive game," Downey said.
Chris Niziolek finished with 10 points, four assists and four steals. Chris Kozlosky added eight points and six rebounds.
Coventry dropped to 4-4, 2-3 Division II. Chariho, which has won seven straight, improved to 8-2, 5-1. The Chargers next travel to South Kingstown on Monday for a 6:15 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
