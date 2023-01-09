ABBY BUTREMOVIC, Wheeler, Girls Basketball, Sophomore; Butremovic scored 39 points and had 21 rebounds during two games in the Montville Holiday Classic tournament. Butremovic is averaging 15.7 points and 9.0 rebounds per game. She leads the team in both categories.

LYDIA LASKEY, Stonington, Gymnastics, Senior; Laskey placed second in two individual events for the Bears in their season-opening meet. She was second on bars and beam and third on floor.

RILEY PELOQUIN, Westerly, Girls Basketball, Junior; Peloquin was named to the all-tournament team at the WCCU Holiday Basketball Tournament. Peloquin had 23 points and 24 rebounds in two tournament games. Peloquin is averaging 9.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game this season.

JEREMIAH GRAHAM; Chariho, Boys Basketball, Senior; Graham was named the MVP of the WCCU Holiday Basketball Tournament after Chariho beat Westerly and South Kingstown for the title. Graham had 31 points and 24 rebounds in the two tournament games. For the season, Graham is averaging 21.3 points and 8.8 rebounds per game.

