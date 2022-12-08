WOOD RIVER JCT. — Jeremiah Graham scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Chariho High's boys basketball team opened the season with a nonleague win against Prout, 55-46, Thursday night.
Kyle McGovern finished with 10 points and Chris Niziolek contributed nine.
Chariho led 29-23 at the half and outscored the Crusaders 19-7 in the third quarter to take a 15-point lead at 48-33.
"I thought a big part of the game coming out of the half, we really played tough defensively and outscored them 19-7 in the third quarter," Chariho coach Corey Downey said. "We did a good job of not settling for threes, getting into the zone, getting into the paint and getting to the foul line."
Downey said the Chargers did a good job of defending Prout's 3-point shots.
Chariho next travels to Division I Narragansett on Friday for a 7 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
