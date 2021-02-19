WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High scored the first 10 points of the second half and beat winless Tiverton, 65-39, in a Division II boys basketball game Friday night.
Chariho led 23-21 at the half.
"I thought we did a good job in our man help defense," Chargers coach Corey Downey said. "We were really active with the guard play. [Moziah] Mathews gave us a ton of energy and physicality."
Mathews, who scored 10 points, was playing for the first time this season after missing the first seven games with an injury.
Tyler LaBelle scored a career-high 19 points for Chariho. He also had seven rebounds, five steals and four assists. Jaxson Morkis recorded his first double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Jared Landon led Tiverton (0-10, 0-10 Division II) with 10 points.
Chariho (2-5, 2-4) next travels to Middletown on Sunday for a 2:30 p.m. game.
Chariho (65)
Tyler LaBelle 7 3-6 19, Jarrett Boisclair 1 0-0 3, Logan Smallridge 0 6-6 6, Emmett Cummins 1 0-0 2, Jaxson Morkis 4 2-5 11, Zoot Boschwitz 4 0-1 8, Riley Reed 0 0-0 0, Liam Flynn 2 1-2 5, Nate Allen 0 1-2 1.
Totals: 21 18-31 65.
Tiverton (39)
Evan Torio 5 0-4 10, Luke DelDeo 1 1-2 3, Benjamin Pacheco 0 1-2 1, Jared Landoch 4 0-0 10, Tristan White 2 2-3 7, Nathaniel Sama 1 0-0 2, A.J. Vieira 1 0-0 2, Jason Potvin 1 1-3 3, Robert Wise 0 1-4 1.
Totals: 19 7-10 47
Tiverton 12 9 9 9 — 41
Chariho 12 11 16 20 — 65
3-point field goals: Chariho (5) — LaBelle 2, Boisclair, Morkis, Mathews. Tiverton (39) — Landoch 2, White.
Rebounds: Chariho (45) — Morkis 10, LaBelle 7, Boisclair 7, Flynn 7, Boschwitz 6, Allen 4, Mathews 2, Smallridge, Perrin.
— Keith Kimberlin
