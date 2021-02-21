MIDDLETOWN — Tyler LaBelle and Zoot Boschwitz scored 14 points each as Chariho High downed Middletown, 63-42, in a Division II boys basketball game on Sunday.
Liam Flynn finished with 11 points and also defended Middletown's Timothy Robinson, holding him scoreless.
"Robinson was averaging 12-13 points a game and he shut him out literally," Chariho coach Corey Downey said. "We did a great job with our help defense. We also shared the ball well and we were very active on the offensive boards.
"It was probably out best effort of the season."
LaBelle also contributed seven assists. Jarrett Boisclair finished with nine points, seven rebounds and nine assists. Jaxson Morkis also had seven rebounds.
Douglas Madden led Middletown (1-7, 1-7 Division II) with 15 points.
Chariho moved to 3-5 overall and 3-4 in the league. The Chargers, who are still in contention for a Division II playoff spot, close the season with home games against Toll Gate on Monday and Coventry on Wednesday.
Both games tip at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.