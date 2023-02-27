WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High will travel to Middletown for the opening round of the boys basketball state tournament on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Chariho is the No. 12 seed, while the Islanders are seeded fifth.
Chariho bring a 17-6 record into the game after falling to St. Raphael Academy in overtime in the D-II quarterfinals on Feb. 20.
Middletown is 21-4 after losing to Johnston, 59-52, in the Division II championship game on Sunday.
Middletown edged Chariho during the regular season, 57-54, on Feb. 8 in Wood River Junction.
The winner of Thursday's game will play No. 4 Barrington or No. 13 North Smithfield in the quarterfinals.
La Salle Academy, which defeated Bishop Hendricken, 47-45, on a shot at the buzzer for the Division I title on Sunday, is the top seed. Hendricken is the No. 2 seed.
— Keith Kimberlin
