BURRILLVILLE — Chariho High limited Burrillville to just eight points over the final 12 minutes and beat the Broncos, 45-40, in a Division II boys basketball game Sunday night.
Burrillville took an 11-point lead, 32-21, with about four minutes left in the third quarter.
"I thought we came out with the right focus to start the second half, but we just couldn't hit a shot," Chariho coach Corey Downey said. "But we just kept grinding."
Burrillville went scoreless for about the next nine minutes extending into the fourth quarter. Chariho's man-to-man defense created a number of turnovers.
"I thought our defense was good the whole game," Downey said.
Chariho scored the final 10 points of the third quarter to only trail 32-21.
Tyler LaBelle hit a 3-pointer and converted a 3-point play during the run. LaBelle finished with 13 points and five rebounds.
Jeremiah Graham (15 points, 12 rebounds) scored on a putback after a strong offensive rebound to put the Chargers ahead, 33-32, with 7:34 left in the contest.
Neither team scored for the next three minutes. But an inside basket by Graham and a free throw by Chris Niziolek put the Chargers ahead, 36-32, with 3:46 left.
Burrillville finally ended its long scoring drought with a 3-pointer by Charles Bergin to make it 36-35 with 2:50 left.
Chariho's Nate Allen then delivered a pair of 3-pointers to put the Chargers up 42-37 with 1:22 remaining.
"He [Allen] responded with a three after they hit a three and then he hit another one about a minute later, "Downey said. "This was a really important win for us against a good team. Not to be out best offensively and still win is a good feeling."
Allen finished with nine points and also contributed seven rebounds. Chariho went 4 of 6 from the free-throw line the remainder of the game to come away with the victory.
Burrillville dropped to 10-8, 6-7 with the loss.
Chariho (10-7, 9-4) next travels to Toll Gate on Monday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
