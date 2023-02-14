WOOD RIVER JCT. — Jeremiah Graham scored 20 points and Chariho High wrapped up the No. 4 seed in the Division II boys basketball tournament after a 65-42 victory over Hope on Tuesday night.
Chariho (17-5, 14-4 Division II) will host South Kingstown or St. Raphael Academy in the postseason, likely on Tuesday.
Chariho, which has won six of its last seven, had nine 3-pointers in the victory.
"We shot the ball well and we shared the ball pretty well," Chariho coach Corey Downey said. "But we just wanted to be able to honor our five seniors tonight."
Chris Niziolek finished with 13 points, Chris Kozlosky had 11 and Riley Reed scored 10. All three made three 3-pointers. Myles Price added 10 rebounds and five steals.
Hope dropped to 1-18, 1-17.
— Keith Kimberlin
