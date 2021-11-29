WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High is ranked 10th in the Rhode Island Basketball Coaches Association preseason poll.
Wheeler School received nine of the 11 first-place votes and topped the poll. Johnston is No. 2 and Coventry No. 3.
Chariho opens the season Dec. 10, hosting Westerly in a nonleague game at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
