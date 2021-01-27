WOOD RIVER JCT. — Unbeaten East Greenwich used a balanced attack and a good night at the free-throw line to down Chariho High, 63-44, in a Division II boys basketball game Wednesday night.
"East Greenwich is a really talented team. You have to give them a lot of credit for sharing the basketball. I thought we did a good job on [Jack] McMullen. He is averaging about 25 a game," Chariho coach Corey Downey said. "But that opened up some holes in the paint and they were able to get to the line."
McMullen, who needed 19 points coming into the game to reach 1,000 for his career, finished with 14. East Greenwich shot 85.7% (12 of 18) from the line. Daniel Prior was 10 for 10 and scored 17.
Logan Smallridge hit four 3-pointers and scored 12 for the Chargers. Zoot Boschwitz had six and led the team in rebounds with four. Jarrett Boisclair finished with five assists.
Chariho only trailed by nine points, 33-24, at the half.
"We played hard for all 32 minutes," Downey said.
East Greenwich is 3-0, 3-0 Division II. Chariho (0-2, 0-2) next travels to Pilgrim on Friday for a 7 p.m. game.
East Greenwich 63, Chariho 44
Chariho (44)
Tyler LaBelle 2 0-0 4, Jarrett Boisclair 2 2-3 6, Logan Smallridge 4 0-0 12, Emmett Cummins 0 0-0 0, Jaxson Morkis 1 0-0 3, Chris Niziolek 1 0 2-2 5, Zoot Boschwitz 3 0-0 6, Riley Reed 0 0-0 0, Liam Flynn 1 0-0 2, Kyle McGovern 1 0-0 2, Nate Allen 1 0-0 2, Nekoda Thompson 1 0-0 2.
Totals: 17 4-5 44.
East Greenwich (63)
Cole Basler 2 0-0 4, Chad Coppola 1 0-0 3, William Foster 2 4-4 9, Jonah Hill 1 2-2 4, Aydin Kocak 0 0-0 0, Jack McMullen 5 0-0 14, Andrew Plympton 5 2-5 12, Daniel Prior 3 10-10 17.
Totals: 19 18-21 63.
East Green. 19 14 15 15 — 63
Chariho 11 13 11 9 — 44
3-point field goals: Chariho (6) — Smallridge 4, Morkis, Niziolek. East Greenwich (7) — McMullen 4, Coppola, Foster, Prior.
Rebounds: Chariho (18) — Boschwitz 4, LaBelle 3, Boisclair 3, Smallridge 2, Flynn 2, Cummins, Niziolek, Allen, Thompson.
— Keith Kimberlin
