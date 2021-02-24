WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High hurt itself with turnovers at the wrong time and Coventry hit some big shots in the fourth quarter to turn back the Chargers, 65-51, in a Division II boys basketball game Wednesday night.
A spot in the D-II playoffs went to the winner, and Coventry secured it with the victory.
Chariho trailed 41-40 going into the fourth quarter.
Coventry's Tyler Byrnes hit a deep corner 3-pointer in the first 30 seconds of the quarter to make it 44-40. B.J. Begones, who finished with a game-high 29 points, added a corner 3 with 6:31 left to put the Oakers ahead, 47-40.
Meanwhile, Chariho missed two shots and turned it over three times.
"In that two- to three-minute segment we couldn't get a good look or really even an opportunity because we were having turnovers," Chariho coach Corey Downey said.
Despite trailing by seven, the Chargers were still in it before a key stretch with about five minutes remaining gave Coventry some momentum.
Chariho, which played a 2-3 zone defense most of the game, appeared to have Coventry stopped on the defensive end. But the Chargers were called for a foul just a second or so before the shot clock expired. The call could have gone either way.
Coventry got a fresh 30 seconds, and 10 seconds into its possession, Byrnes put up a 3-pointer from the right corner. The ball hit the rim, bounced in the air and dropped through the basket to give the Oakers a 10-point lead, 50-40, with 4:47 left.
It seemed to energize Coventry, and put the Chargers in a big hole.
"That's part of the game. There are a lot of sequences where we could have finished around the basket or not turned the ball over," Downey said. "You can't look at it that way. I look at it that we gave our best effort for 32 minutes like we've done all year and that is all you can ask for when you coach high school basketball."
Coventry (5-5, 4-5 Division II) continued to build on the lead and was ahead by 19 points, 62-43, with 1:48 left. Chariho did not make its first field goal of the fourth quarter until 1:42 remained in the game.
"You have to give them credit. They hit some big shots," Downey said.
Begones made three 3-pointers and was the beneficiary of some fine passing by point guard Jeffrey Rosa, who also scored 15. Rosa's ball-handling skills and decision making prevented the Chargers from creating turnovers when they pressed.
Chariho led 15-11 at the end of the first quarter, but managed just eight points in the second quarter and trailed, 27-23, at the half.
But the Chargers outscored Coventry 17-14 in the third quarter. Tyler LaBelle's 8-footer, a floater over a pair of Coventry interior players, cut the deficit to four, 39-35, with 1:49 left in the quarter. LaBelle finished with 16 points.
Jarrett Boisclair cut the Coventry lead to one, 41-40, on a steal and layup in the final 30 seconds of the third quarter. Boisclair also finished with 16 for the Chargers.
Zoot Boschwitz contributed eight points for Chariho and led the team with six rebounds.
Chariho started just one senior, Boisclair. LaBelle, a sophomore, and juniors Boschwitz, Jaxson Morkis and Liam Flynn rounded out the starting five.
"I will tell the guys this has been one of the more enjoyable years for me," Downey said. "Unfortunately, we didn't get to continue playing, but it's a team I will always look fondly on."
Chariho (51)
Tyler LaBelle 6 2-3 16, Jarrett Boisclair 6 2-2 16, Logan Smallridge 0 0-0 0, Emmett Cummins 0 0-0 0, Jaxson Morkis 2 0-0 6, Zoot Boschwitz 3 2-4 8, Riley Reed 0 0-0 0, Liam Flynn 0 5-6 5, Nate Allen 0 0-0 0, Moziah Mathews 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 11-15 51.
Coventry (65)
Jeffrey Rosa 6 2-3 15, Nolan Morelli 3 0-3 6, Tyler Byrnes 2 0-0 6, Jayden Voelker 2 1-2 5, Jacob Ward 0 0-0 0, B.J. Begones 10 6-8 29, Michael DiPaolo 1 0-0 2, Konor O’Brien 1 0-0 2. Totals: 25 9-16 65.
Coventry 11 16 14 24 — 65
Chariho 15 8 17 11 — 51
3-point field goals: Chariho (6) — Boisclair 2, LaBelle 2, Morkis 2. Coventry (6) — Begones 3, Byrnes 2, Rosa.
Rebounds: Chariho (22) — Boschwitz 6, LaBelle 4, Cummins 4, Flynn 3, Morkis 3, Boisclair 2.
