PORTSMOUTH — Portsmouth outscored Chariho High by seven points in the fourth quarter and downed the Chargers, 50-44, in the Division II boys basketball season opener for both teams Saturday.
Portsmouth, which won the D-II title last season, outscored Chariho 16-9 in the final quarter. Chariho led 35-34 after three quarters.
Jarrett Boisclair led the Chargers in scoring with 14 points, including three 3-pointers.
"I was really proud of our effort. They won the championship last year and have one of the best guards (Benjamin Hurd) in the state," Chariho coach Corey Downey said. "For a good amount of our guys this was their first meaningful varsity minutes.
"Boisclair did a good job of leading the team with his offensive ability."
Zott Boschwitz finished with nine points, and Tyler LaBelle was the top rebounder with five.
"The biggest thing we did was that we only had 10 turnovers," Downey said. "We were in pretty good shape and able to get up and down the floor. We also had a ton of patience offensively. We got some good looks."
Chariho next hosts East Greenwich on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
