WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High limited North Providence to 16 points in the second half and topped the Cougars, 51-42, in a Division II boys basketball game Wednesday night.
Chariho trailed by four points, 26-22, at the half, but led 36-34 at the end of the third quarter. Chariho outscored NP, 15-8, in the final quarter to pull away for the win and snap a two-game losing streak.
"In the last game (a 64-56 loss to Middletown) we didn't do a good job of getting stops and executing in the fourth quarter," Chariho coach Corey Downey said. "Tonight was the complete opposite. We really did a nice job defensively in the second half. We did a great job defensive rebounding in the second half, too. Morkis gave us some important minutes around the basket scoring."
Jaxson Morkis led the Chargers in scoring with 11 points. Nate Allen contributed nine. Tyler LaBelle and Zoot Boschwitz scored seven each. Liam Flynn led the Chargers in rebounding with 10.
North Providence dropped to 3-6, 2-6 Division II. Chariho (5-5, 4-2) next travels to Pilgrim on Friday. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
