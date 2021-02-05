WOOD RIVER JCT. — Jarrett Boisclair and Tyler LaBelle combined for 39 points and 10 assists as Chariho High defeated Rogers, 62-54, for its first Division II boys basketball win of the season.
Boisclair finished with 25 points and four assists; LaBelle had 14 points and six assists.
"I thought we did a really nice job in terms of our pace offensively," Chariho coach Corey Downey said. "We were trying to push the ball a little bit as they were coming off quarantine.
"I thought we did a nice job of offensive spacing so Tyler and Jarrett could get to the basket. They did a nice job of creating for our other players."
Chariho (1-3, 1-3 Division II) led 31-22 at the half. Rogers cut the deficit to five points early in the third quarter, but LaBelle hit a big 3-pointer to push the lead back to eight points.
Zoot Boschwitz added nine points and four rebounds. LaBelle also had four rebounds.
Chariho made 12 of 15 (80%) from the free-throw line.
Roshawn Fleming led Rogers (0-1, 0-1) with 22 points.
Chariho next hosts Westerly in a nonleague game on Monday at 7 p.m.
Chariho (62)
Tyler LaBelle 5 2-2 14, Jarrett Boisclair 9 5-7 25, Logan Smallridge 0 0-0 0, Emmett Cummins 1 0-0 2, Jaxson Morkis 1 0-0 2, Chris Niziolek 1 0-0 3, Zoot Boschwitz 3 3-4 9, Liam Flynn 2 0-0 5, Kyle McGovern 0 0-0 0, Nate Allen 0 2-2 2.
Totals: 22 12-15 62.
Rogers (54)
Roshawn Fleming 10 2-2 22, Finley Alexander 0 0-0 0, Izayah King 4 1-1 9, Darian Piker 7 2-3 17, Michael Weaver 3 0-0 6, Amelio Lara 0 0-0 0.
Totals: 24 5-6 54.
Rogers 12 10 16 16 — 54
Chariho 14 17 15 16 — 62
3-point field goals: Chariho (6) — Boisclair 2, LaBelle 2, Flynn, Niziolek. Rogers (1) — Piker.
Rebounds: Chariho (20) — Boschwitz 4, LaBelle 4, Cummins 3, Morkis 3, Flynn 2, Allen, Boisclair, McGovern, Niziolek.
— Keith Kimberlin
