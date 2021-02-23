WOOD RIVER JCT. — Toll Gate put together a 19-0 run that traversed the first and second quarters and defeated Chariho High, 56-49, in a Division II boys basketball game Monday night.
The Chargers were up 12-5 in the first period before all the momentum shifted to Toll Gate, which led 24-12 after the 19-0 spurt and 32-19 at halftime.
"Offensively we struggled to hit shots," Chariho coach Corey Downey said. "In the second half we did a better job of getting second-chance points with our offensive rebounding."
The Chargers would cut their deficit to five with about 2 minutes left, Downey said, but missed a jumper on their next possession. They were unable to get any closer.
"Sometimes you just gotta make shots, and it just didn't happen tonight," Downey added. "But it wasn't because of a lack of effort. It's hard to overcome a 19-0 run in high school basketball. It never happens."
Liam Flynn led Chariho (3-6, 3-5 Division II) with 16 points and seven rebounds. Tyler LaBelle added 13 points, Zoot Boschwitz had eight points and 11 boards, and Jarret Boisclair had nine rebounds and five assists.
Francisco Lopez scored 14 points for the Titans (4-5, 4-5).
Chariho next hosts Coventry on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The winner clinches a berth in the Division II tournament.
— Ken Sorensen
