WESTERLY — The 38th WCCU Holiday Basketball tournament tips off Tuesday with a pair of varsity and junior varsity games.
All games in the four-day event, which features boys and girls varsity and junior varsity teams from Westerly, Chariho, Stonington and South Kingstown, will be played at Westerly's Federico Gym.
The Westerly and Chariho girls will meet in the opening varsity game on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m.
Westerly comes into the game with a 1-3 record after beating Chariho, 50-45, in overtime on Thursday.
Juliana Voisinet lead the Bulldogs in scoring, averaging 11.3 points per game. Sydney Haik (10.3) and Riley Peloquin (10.0) are also averaging in double figures.
Keira Frias is Chariho's top scorer, averaging 13.8 points per game. Jules White is also averaging in doubles figures at 10.5 per contest, and Tori Babineau averages 9.8.
Stonington and South Kingstown will meet in the nightcap at 8 p.m.
South Kingstown has dominated the tournament since it started playing in the event in 2016. The Rebels have won the title five straight times. The event did not take place in 2020 due to the pandemic.
South Kingstown is off to a 3-1 start, with its only loss coming against unbeaten La Salle Academy in the season opener.
South defeated Westerly, 64-49, on Dec. 19. Finley Carr scored 15 for the Rebels, with three 3-pointers in the win. Abbey McDonald added 13 points.
Diya Patel leads Stonington in scoring with 15.5 points per game. Rory Risley is averaging 9.0.
The junior varsity teams from Chariho and Westerly play at 2:15 followed by Stonington and South Kingstown at 4 p.m.
The girls varsity championship game is Thursday at 8 p.m. preceded by the consolation game at 6:15 p.m. The JV championship game is at 4 p.m. and the consolation game at 2:15 p.m.
On Wednesday, the boys portion of the tournament begins. Chariho and Westerly will play at 6:15 p.m. followed by South Kingstown and Stonington at 8.
Chariho brings a 4-2 record into the tournament. Jeremiah Graham is averaging 22.2 points per game and Kyle McGovern is next at 9.5 per outing.
Westerly, which has won the last three tournament titles, is 4-1. Jesse Samo leads the Bulldogs in scoring at 17.6 points per game. Romello Hamelin is next at 11.2.
Stonington is off to a 3-1 start. Luke Lowry averages 20.5 points game followed by Alex DePerry (16.0), Aaron LoPresto (13.5) and Robbie Savello (11.8).
South Kingstown, which plays in Division II, is 2-3. Luca Prodigo leads the Rebels in scoring at 17.0 per game, according to stats maintained by RI Scorezone. Griffin Sward is next at 14.0.
The junior varsity teams from Chariho and Westerly play at 2:15 p.m. followed by Stonington and South Kingstown at 4.
The boys varsity championship game is Friday at 8 p.m. preceded by the consolation game at 6:15 p.m. The JV championship game is at 4 p.m. and the consolation game at 2:15 p.m.
Tickets for the tournament are $4 for adults and $3 for students. The tickets are good for all junior varsity and varsity games played that day.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.