WESTERLY —The 37th WCCU Holiday Basketball Tournaments tips off Monday with four games scheduled for Westerly High's Federico Gym.
All spectators to the event will be required to wear masks. The tournament, which started in 1984, did not take place last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Westerly High and Stonington High will meet in a boys game scheduled for 8 p.m. on Monday. Chariho and South Kingstown will play at 6:15 p.m.
Earlier in the day, the Chariho and SK junior varsity teams will play at 2:15 p.m. followed by the Westerly and Stonington JV teams at 4 p.m.
On Tuesday, the girls portion of the tournament starts. Varsity teams from Chariho and South Kingstown tip off at 6:15 p.m. followed by Stonington vs. Westerly at 8 p.m. The Chariho and SK junior varsity teams play at 2:15 p.m. followed by the JV teams from Stonington and Westerly at 4 p.m.
The boys junior varsity and varsity consolation and championship games will take place on Wednesday. The girls junior varsity and varsity consolation and championship games are scheduled for Thursday.
An all-day admission of $4 for adults and $3 for students will be charged. All tournament proceeds benefit the sports boosters of the four participating schools. The tournament has raised more than $250,577 since its inception.
South Kingstown is the defending girls champion and Westerly is the defending boys champion.
All-tournament teams and MVPs will be selected for the boys and girls varsity and junior varsity tournaments. Sportsmanship awards will be given out for the boys and girls tournaments.
In addition, the Joseph N. Cugini Community Service Award is given to a player from the boys and girls championship teams. Cugini was CEO and chairman of the WCCU for more than 40 years and founder of the tournament in 1984.
— Keith Kimberlin
