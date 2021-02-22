An additional team will be added from each subdivision for the boys and girls divisional basketball tournaments after a virtual vote by the Rhode Island Interscholastic League's Board of Control on Sunday night.
The top six teams in each of the two subdivisions for Division I and Division II will qualify for the postseason. Prior to Monday, five teams advanced.
Westerly High's boys are currently tied for sixth in Division I South-Central with South Kingstown. Both teams are 2-5 in the league.
The Bulldogs have one league game remaining, hosting Classical, which is 7-1 in the league, on Wednesday at 7 p.m. A loss would eliminate Westerly from postseason contention. Narragansett is just ahead of Westerly and South Kingstown with a 3-5 league record. Their league season is done, as is South Kingstown's.
Chariho is 3-4 in Division II-South, currently in fifth place. The Chargers hosted Toll Gate (3-5) on Monday and hosts Coventry on Wednesday (3-5) at 7 p.m. A win in either game would send the Chargers to the postseason.
In Division II girls, Chariho is currently fifth (4-5) with no league games remaining. Middletown and Shea are both 3-5. Middletown played Prout on Monday night and Shea plays Tiverton on Tuesday.
Chariho would appear to be in the tournament since it beat both Middletown and Shea and would hold the tiebreaker against both schools.
Westerly finished 7-0 in Division II-South and will be one of two top seeds in the postseason.
The third, fourth, fifth and sixth seeds in all tournaments will play in preliminary-round games on Friday or Saturday.
The quarterfinals are Feb. 28 or March 1 and the semifinals are March 3 or 4. The boys and girls finals are both at Rhode Island College. The boys play on March 6 and the girls on March 7.
— Keith Kimberlin
