WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High will host St. Raphael Academy in the Division II boys basketball quarterfinals on Monday at 7 p.m.
The game will be part of a doubleheader — the Chariho girls will take on East Greenwich in a Division II quarterfinal at 5 p.m.
St. Raphael advanced with a 64-59 victory over South Kingstown on Thursday in a preliminary-round game.
The Saints trailed by 11 with 5:04 left in the contest, but rallied for the win. Jaysen Cardso led the Saints with 22 points; Niyontsinzi White contributed 15. They were a combined 12 of 12 from the free-throw line.
St. Ray's finished 14-4 during the D-II regular season, including a loss to Chariho, 55-43, on Jan. 27. The Saints are 16-5 overall. The Chargers are 17-5 overall. They went 14-4 in D-II.
Chariho's girls are 14-7 overall and finished 13-5 during the D-II regular season, while East Greenwich is 12-9, 11-7. Chariho beat the Avengers on Dec. 16, 57-40, and on Feb. 3, 57-54.
East Greenwich features one of the top scoring threats in the state in Alex Mega, who recently scored her 1,561st career point to become the all-time leader at the school. Mega was a first-team All-State selection last season.
— Keith Kimberlin
