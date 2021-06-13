WESTERLY — Westerly High will travel to Burrillville on Monday in the preliminary round of the D-II baseball tournament.
First pitch is 4:30 p.m.
Westerly is the No. 3 seed from II-B with a 9-5, 9-4 Division II record. Burrillville is No. 2 seed from II-C with an 8-4 record.
The winner faces Rogers or North Providence in the quarterfinals on Wednesday or Thursday.
The first two rounds are single elimination. The semifinals and finals are best-of-three series.
— Keith Kimberlin
