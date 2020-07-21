WESTERLY — When Isaac Martin delivered a blast to deep left field in Monday night's baseball game with the Chariho Connie Mack squad, he thought it was a home run for sure.
Instead, Martin had to settle for a two-run double — after sailing over the left fielder's head, the ball took one hop before clearing the fence.
"I thought it was gone. When the [left fielder] put his hands up [signifying a double], I was kind of mad," Martin said after Westerly's 8-2 win at Cimalore Field. "I thought it was out for sure."
Martin was playing with a group of current and former Westerly High players. The Bulldogs are getting in some work this summer after missing the spring season due to the pandemic.
The group has been practicing since June 15, and this was the first time it played a game. Stonington High will conduct similar workouts soon, and the teams may play some games in August, Westerly coach Ron Sposato said.
Martin, who will be a senior in the fall at Westerly, finished 2 for 4 with three RBIs.
His double in the third scored Jackson Shaffer and Greg Gorman. Shaffer had reached on an error and Gorman had an infield single. Martin later scored on a two-out, bad-hop RBI single to left field by Tyler Johnson to give Westerly a 3-2 lead it would not lose.
Martin said the summer is a good time to improve.
"For me, I am working on my infield and my hitting," he said. "It's more about just seeing live pitching throughout the summer, carrying it into the offseason and into next year."
Chariho (4-4) had taken a 2-1 lead after scoring a pair of runs in the third inning.
With one out, Josh Smithey drew a walk and Anthony Fusaro followed with a blast to center field. The ball hit the fence on one hop as Fusaro reached third for a triple. Smithey scored, and Fusaro later came home on a wild pitch.
Chariho loaded the bases in the fifth after Alan Carpenter and Riley Culotta reached on infield singles and Josh Smithey drew a walk.
Westerly sophomore reliever Noah Burdick, who entered the game in the fourth, got out of the jam by striking out the next two batters. Burdick pitched two innings and did not allow a run to earn the win.
Westerly turned double plays in the fourth, sixth and eighth innings. The one in the sixth came with the bases loaded and ended the inning.
"It was good to get on the field," Sposato said. "All these guys missed their season, and we have four seniors that lost their season that are here playing. Even though we are getting ready for next year with the younger kids, I feel it's important to get these seniors something.
"The defense played a lot better than expected. A lot of these guys play travel ball and weekend tournaments, so I had to juggle the pitching."
Sposato said the team plays intrasquad games on Tuesday and practices on Thursday.
Westerly added three more runs in the sixth. With the bases loaded, the speedy Koby Varas reached first on a close play after a broken-bat single.
Pinch-runner Luke Delicato scored from third, and Phil Pedersen came home from second. Varas ended up racing for second in the confusion, and Johnson scored from first.
Martin was the only Westerly player with more than one hit.
Liam Goldstein was 2 for 3 for Chariho, which next plays at West Warwick on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.