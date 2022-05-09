WOOD RIVER JCT. — Jack Tentua pitched a five-hit, complete-game shutout as Westerly High downed Chariho High, 3-0, in a Division II baseball game on Monday.
"Overall, he did a great job. In the first inning he threw about 20 pitches, but after that he settled down," Westerly coach Ron Sposato said.
Chariho did threaten in the sixth with runners on second and third with one out. Tenuta struck out the next batter and ended the inning by inducing a groundout to himself.
Tenuta is 5-0 on the season with an ERA of 0.57. He has 43 strikeouts in 37 innings.
Tenuta also drove in a run in the fifth with a two-out single. Shep Simmons drove in a run in the inning with a groundout.
Greg Gorman, Dean Pons Jr. and Drew Bozek finished with two hits each. Gorman also hit his seventh double of the season.
Chariho's Ben Fargo pitched all seven innings with nine strikeouts and just one walk. He allowed six hits. No Chariho player had more than one hit.
Westerly is 14-1, 12-0 Division II. Chariho is 6-4, 6-4. Westerly hosts the Chargers on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Cimalore Field.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.