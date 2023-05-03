WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High freshman Landon Sumner pitched five strong innings to earn the win as Chariho High beat Prout, 9-5, in a Division II baseball game on Wednesday.
Sumner struck out six, walked two and allowed two runs, one earned, in five innings.
Alan Carpenter finished 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Brendan McGovern and Nolan Lopes each drove in a run. Chariho led 7-0 after four innings.
Prout is 4-6, 4-6 Division II. Chariho (5-6, 5-5) next travels to Narragansett on Saturday at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.