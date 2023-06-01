WOOD RIVER JCT. — Jack Stevens finished 4 for 4 with five RBIs as Chariho High defeated Westerly High, 13-3, in the Division II baseball tournament on Thursday.
Stevens tripled and doubled as the Chargers opened a 10-2 lead after three innings. The game ended after six innings due to the mercy rule.
Stevens hit a two-run triple in the second inning that scored Nolan Lopes and Caden Babcock. He singled home Lopes in the third inning and doubled home Lopes in the fifth inning.
Lopes finished 1 for 2 with a pair of RBIs. He was also hit by a pitch three times and scored four runs.
Caden Babcock was 2 for 5 with three RBIs. Alan Carpenter and Boone Bessette also drove in a run each. Kyle McGovern doubled.
Adam Carpenter pitched five innings finishing with five strikeouts to earn the win. Carpenter allowed just four hits.
For Westerly, Jack Tenuta hit a two-run homer in the first inning that scored Zach Miner, who had walked. Tom Fiore drove in Westerly's other run with a single in the fourth that scored Drew Bozek.
Chariho (10-10) will next travel to East Providence on Sunday at 11 a.m.
Westerly (12-11) drops into the losers' bracket where it will play Ponaganset on Saturday at 1 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.