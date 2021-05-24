SOUTH KINGSTOWN — South Kingstown scored 13 runs in the first inning and topped Chariho High, 17-0, in a Division I baseball game at the University of Rhode Island.
South's Eric Lindley and Tyler McNamara combined for a no-hitter in the game, which ended in the fifth inning due to the mercy rule.
South is 5-1, 5-1 Division I. The Chargers (0-5, 0-5) next travel to Portsmouth on Tuesday for a 5:30 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
