WOOD RIVER JCT. — South Kingstown scored seven runs in the top of the seventh inning and beat Chariho High, 12-2, in a Division I baseball game Saturday.
Chariho was only trailing 5-2 before the big South Kingstown inning.
The Chargers' Jason Edwards was 3 for 3 with a double. Liam Goldstein and Liam Flynn also drove in a run each.
South Kingstown is 2-3, 2-3 Division I. Chariho (0-4, 0-4) plays South again on Monday at the University of Rhode Island at 4:15 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
