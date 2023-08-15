WOOD RIVER JCT. — A couple of Carpenters showed fine craftsmanship for the Chariho baseball team this spring.
Brothers Alan Carpenter, a senior catcher, and Adam Carpenter, a sophomore pitcher, were honored at the top of the Division II post-season all-star lists at their respective divisions.
Alan Carpenter led Division II in batting average (.479, 33 hits in 73 at bats) to earn Division II First team selection as one of the division's top nine players.
Adam Carpenter (6-2 record, 2.25 earned run average) was named Cy Young winner in Division II. The Carpenters highlighted a successful second season for coach Matt Clarke, who led the Chargers from an up-and-down regular season to three playoff wins - all the way to the RIIL Pod II playoff finals where they lost a tough best-of-three series to East Providence.
Alan Carpenter led Chariho (11-1 2overall) with 22 RBI. In addition to his accumulating impressive stats, Carpenter held a distinction of not striking out once all season.
"Alan put his bat on everything," Clarke said. "He was always a threat at the plate. He was a hitter you always wanted up in a big spot. Defensively, he was solid and handled a young pitching staff very well."
Adam Carpenter was an ace pitcher as a sophomore. The right-hander struck out 78 in 56 innings.
"Adam had great command of his pitches," Clarke said. "He's a true pitcher who understands how to work batters and zones of the plate by using deception. His velocity improved this year and he has a lot of movement and action on his pitches."
Both Carpenters made Division II-D First team and were joined by senior outfielder Jack Stevens. A left-handed batter, Stevens hit .471 (33 or 70) with four doubles, three triples and 18 RBI. He was a fine defensive outfielder as well.
"Jack consistently delivered for us at the plate," Clarke said. "He was solid in all aspects of the game."
Chariho also featured three Division II-D Second team selections in freshman pitcher Landon Sumner, senior utility man Kyle McGovern and senior second baseman Caden Babcock.
Sumner was 4-1 on the mound with a 1.40 ERA. He struck out 48 in 40 innings.
"Landon handled the stress of moving up to varsity ball from middle school," Clarke said. "He features some explosive pitches with two devastating breaking balls to go with his good velocity. It's very encouraging for the future to have underclassman pitchers such as Landon and Adam for two more years."
McGovern played shortstop, third and relief pitcher for Chariho. He batted .377 (20 for 53) and stole 15 bases.
"Kyle is very athletic and able to play a number of positions," Clark said. "He delivered in every role I asked of him."
Babcock scored 13 runs and drove in nine while excelling in the field with a .957 fielding percentage.
"Caden blossomed in mid-season," Clarke said. "He put his bat on the ball and didn't make many errors in the field."
