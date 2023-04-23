TIVERTON — Chariho High received solid pitching performances from Kyle McGovern and Landon Sumner to defeat Tiverton, 3-2, in a Division II baseball game on Saturday.
McGovern pitched the first four innings allowing one hit with a pair of walks. He allowed two runs, but only one of them was earned.
Sumner, a freshman, making his first varsity appearance, pitched the final three innings allowing just three hits and no runs. He struck out three.
Alan Carpenter was 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs. Adam Carpenter and Liam Currier also tripled.
Chariho trailed 2-1 after four innings, but scored a run in the sixth and another in the seventh for the win.
Tiverton dropped 3-4, 3-3 Division II. Chariho (3-4, 3-4) next hosts St. Raphael Academy on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.