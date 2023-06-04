EAST PROVIDENCE — Nolan Lopes hit a two-run single in t he top of the 11th inning as Chariho High beat East Providence, 5-3, in the Division II baseball tournament on Sunday.
Chariho (11-10) is now the only unbeaten team in Pod 1 of the Division II tournament.
East Providence will host Westerly on Monday at 6 p.m. in an elimination game. The winner will play Chariho later this week. They will have to beat Chariho twice to eliminate the Chargers.
Lopes' double brought home Liam Currier, who had singled earlier in the inning, and Boone Bessette, who had walked.
Lopes finished 2 for 6 with three RBIs. Lopes drove home Adam Carpenter with a single to right field in the 10th.
Jack Stevens was 4 for 5 and Currier finished 2 for 5.
Chariho freshman Landon Sumner pitched the first seven innings allowed two hits and one earned run with five strikeouts.
Stevens pitched the final four innings to earn the win striking out eight. He struck out three of the four final batters he faced.
— Keith Kimberlin
