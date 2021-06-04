WOOD RIVER JCT. — East Providence scored all its runs over the final three innings and beat Chariho High, 7-0, in a Division I baseball game Friday.
The game was scoreless through three innings before the Townies scored twice in the fourth, twice in the fifth and three times in the sixth.
Justin Giles finished 2 for 3 with a double for the Chargers. Jason Edwards also doubled.
East Providence improved to 7-7, 7-7 Division I. Chariho (2-9, 2-9) next travels to Mount St. Charles on Tuesday for a 4:15 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
