WOOD RIVER Jct. - If you take away one pitch of Adam Carpenter's five-plus inning pitching performance against East Providence Thursday, it would follow along with his season-long mastery of RIIL Division II opponents.
But that one pitch, which resulted in Oliver Andrews' bases-loaded triple in the second inning, was the key blow in the Townies' 4-2 victory over Chariho High in the Pod 1 championship round.
East Providence's win forced a winner-take-all game noon Saturday at EP's Pierce Field with a berth in the Division II championship series at stake.
Chariho's sophomore right-hander fell to 6-3 after allowing four runs in the second. He was not as dominant as usual but would have pitched good enough to win if not for the sterling effort by EP sophomore Dylan Annicelli, who scattered eight hits but did not walk a batter in a complete-game effort.
"Adam wasn't as locked in as he usually is but he fought to keep us in the game," Chariho coach Matt Clarke said. "The bases-loaded triple was a game-decider, but I have no issue with Adam's effort."
Division II boasts its share of ace pitchers such as Westerly's Michael Poole. Annicelli (6-3) gave a Poole-like effort with EP (17-7) facing elimination. He struck out six and allowed single runs in the fifth and sixth innings.
Down 4-0, Chariho (12-11) got on the board in the fifth when Brendan McGovern tripled to deep left and scored on Kyle McGovern's triple to right-center.
In the sixth, Jack Stevens tripled and scored on Alan Carpenter's single with no outs. Carpenter stole second and third but did not try to score on a fly to right field. Annicelli notched a strikeout to end the frame with Carpenter on third.
The right-hander's efficient effort impressed his coach, Robert Rodericks.
"We don't like giving up free passes," Rodericks said. "We feel we have a good outfield. Dylan threw strikes and let his fielders help him out. This is a big field with no fence, so we felt our fielders could track down their hits."
Speaking of fields, the road team has won all three games between EP and Chariho. The Chargers, who have won twice at EP, entered the championship round at 2-0 after its instant-classic 5-3, 11-inning win over EP Sunday.
"I had a number of fans tell me that was one of the best games they ever watched," Rodericks said. "I mentioned to the Chariho coaches that we'd be back and try to extend the series."
Kyle McGovern, batting ninth, was 3-for-3, and Alan Carpenter had two hits for Chariho. Clarke feels in good shape pitching-wise heading into Saturday. Freshman Landon Sumner, solid all season, is available on full rest.
"The road team has won every time," Clarke said. "We've played one less game than them in the Pod, so we should be alright going in."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.