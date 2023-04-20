WOOD RIVER JCT. — East Greenwich scored five runs in the top of the seventh and beat Chariho High, 7-2, in a Division II baseball game on Thursday.
Chariho led 2-1 after six innings.
Chariho received another strong outing from Adam Carpenter who pitched the first six innings allowing four hits and one earned run while striking six. Chariho's bullpen walked five batters in the seventh.
Jack Stevens had two of Chariho's four hits.
East Greenwich improved to 5-1, 5-1 Division II. Chariho (2-4, 2-4) next travels to Tiverton on Saturday for a 4 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.