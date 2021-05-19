WOOD RIVER JCT. — Cranston West scored 14 runs in the top of the fifth inning and beat Chariho High, 18-4, in a Division I baseball game Wednesday.
Chariho only trailed 4-3 before the fifth. The Falcons (3-3, 3-3 Division I) took advantage of 11 Chariho walks in the big inning.
The game ended after five innings due to the mercy rule.
Liam Flynn was 3 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs for Chariho. Alan Carpenter also drove in two runs.
Chariho (0-2, 0-2) next travels to Toll Gate on Thursday for a 4:30 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.