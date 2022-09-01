WOOD RIVER JCT. — Two Chariho High baseball players earned Division II-B first-team honors last season.
Seniors Ben Fargo, a pitcher and infielder, and Liam Flynn, the team's catcher, received the recognition.
Fargo finished with a 4-4 record on the mound with 43 strikeouts in 45⅓ innings. He hit .298 and drove in 11 runs.
Flynn finished with a .377 average and led the team in RBIs (23), runs scored (22) and doubles (eight). He tied for the team lead in hits with 26 and was second with three triples.
Chariho junior Alan Carpenter, who primarily played shortstop, was named to the second team. Carpenter led the Chargers with a .419 batting average and tied for the team lead in hits with 26. He was second in RBIs with 18.
Jack Stevens, a junior outfielder, also received second-team recognition.
Stevens hit .290 and led the team with four triples. He was second on the team with 21 runs scored.
Chariho finished the season 11-11, losing to Narragansett in the postseason. Narragansett reached the Division II title series before falling to Westerly.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.