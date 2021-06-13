WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High will travel to Smithfield on Monday in the preliminary round of the Division I baseball tournament.
First pitch is 4 p.m.
The Chargers are the No. 4 seed from Division I-B after posting a 3-9 record. Smithfield finished 9-4 and is the top seed from Division I-C.
The winner faces Central or Cumberland in the quarterfinals Wednesday or Thursday.
The first two rounds are single-elimination. Teams will play best-of-three series in the semifinals and finals.
— Keith Kimberlin
