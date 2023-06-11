WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High lost to East Providence, 2-1, in the Division II baseball tournament on Saturday, bringing its season to a close.
East Providence improved to 17-7 and advanced to the best-of-three D-II title series, where it will face East Greenwich in the opener on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at Rhode Island College.
EP had to beat Chariho in consecutive games to earn the berth in the title series.
East Providence sophomore Tim Robitaille pitched a complete game seven-hitter, striking out five. The run he allowed was unearned.
East Providence took a 1-0 lead after the first inning.
Chariho tied it with a run in the top of the third when Jack Stevens brought home Caden Babock with a single. Chariho had runners at first and second later in the inning, but Robitaille recorded a strikeout to end the threat.
Chariho had runners on second and third with one out in the second after a Liam Currier (2 for 3) double. But Robitaille, who picked off two baserunners, struck out the next two batters to end the inning.
Freshman Landon Sumner pitched all six innings for Chariho, striking out nine while allowing four hits.
Chariho finished the season 11-12.
— Keith Kimberlin
