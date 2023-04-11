WOOD RIVER JCT. — Woonsocket shut out Chariho High, 10-0, in a Division II baseball game on Wednesday that ended after five innings due to the mercy rule.
Chariho managed just two hits — singles by Ryan Cormier and Jack Stevens. The Chargers also committed four errors.
Woonsocket is 2-1, 2-1 Division II. Chariho (1-2, 1-2) next travels to Westerly on Friday for a 4 p.m. game at Cimalore Field.
— Keith Kimberlin
