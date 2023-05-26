LINCOLN — Gavin Apice drove in four runs and doubled as Chariho High's junior varsity baseball team won the Justin Rocha Memorial tournament on Thursday with a 10-7 win against Lincoln.
Apice finished 3 for 4. Landon Sumner was 2 for 4 with a double and Andrew Smith stole five bases.
Smith pitched the first five innings striking out seven. Gavin Pepler pitched the final two innings striking out three.
— Keith Kimberlin
