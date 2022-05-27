WOOD RIVER JCT. — Wheeler School/Rocky Hill scored two runs in the top of the eighth and beat Chariho High, 4-2, in the Division II baseball regular-season finale for both teams on Friday.
Wheeler/Rocky Hill tied the game at 2-2 with two runs in the top of the sixth.
Liam Currier doubled and drove in both Chariho runs in the third inning. Jack Stevens was 2 for 3 with a triple.
Wheeler/Rocky Hill moved to 7-11, 7-11 Division II. Chariho is 9-9, 9-9 and is waiting to see if it qualified for the Division II tournament.
Pairings will likely be released next week.
— Keith Kimberlin
