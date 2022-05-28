WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High will travel to Burrillville on Tuesday for a preliminary round game in the Division II baseball tournament.
The Chargers (9-9, 9-9 II-B) are the No. 6 seed from II-B. Burrillville (14-4, 14 II-A) is the No. 3 seed from II-A.
The winner advances to the quarterfinals on Friday to play Johnston or North Providence.
— Keith Kimberlin
