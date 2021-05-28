PROVIDENCE — Jason Edwards drove in a pair of runs as Chariho High earned its first Division I baseball win of the season defeating La Salle Academy, 5-4, on Friday.
Edwards had a two-run single in the third.
Nate Barrette pitched six innings and allowed just three hits while striking out a pair to earn the win.
Chariho (1-6, 1-6 Division I) opened a 5-1 lead after 4½ innings. La Salle did score two in the fifth and one in the seventh, could get no closer.
"We did everything well today," first-year Chariho coach John Devereaux said. "We played awesome defense and we brought their pitchers to a lot of full counts. It was awesome."
Liam Flynn also drove in a run for Chariho.
La Salle is 6-4, 6-4. Chariho next hosts Mount St. Charles on Sunday at 1 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
