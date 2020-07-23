WEST WARWICK — Justin Giles doubled and drove in four runs as the Chariho Connie Mack baseball team defeated West Warwick, 14-0, Wednesday night.
Giles finished 2 for 3. Jason Edwards was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI. Alan Carpenter had two hits with a pair of RBIs. Chariho (5-4) finished with 11 hits.
John Pellegino struck out four batters in five innings to earn the victory as West Warwick finished with just two hits.
Chariho next travels to Tiverton on Saturday.
— Keith Kimberlin
