WOOD RIVER JCT. — Nolan Lopes doubled and drove in four runs as Chariho High beat St. Raphael Academy, 12-4, in a Division II baseball game on Tuesday.
Chariho scored five runs in the first inning and seven more in the second to take a 12-3 lead.
Alan Carpenter was 2 for 4 with a pair of RBIs. He also doubled and tripled.
Caden Babcock finished 2 for 2 with two RBIs. Brendan McGovern, Jack Stevens and Liam Currier also drove in a run each. Adam Carpenter was 2 for 4.
McGovern pitched the first three innings, allowing three runs, but only one of them was earned. Landon Sumner pitched the final four innings and allowed one hit while striking out six to get the win.
St. Ray's dropped to 5-2, 5-2. Chariho (4-4, 4-4) next hosts Mount St. Charles on Thursday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
