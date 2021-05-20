WARWICK — Chariho High scored the first eight runs of the game, but Toll Gate rallied to defeat the Chargers, 10-8, in a Division I baseball game Thursday.
Chariho scored four runs in the first inning and four more in the second for the early lead. But Toll Gate came back with five in the third and four more in the fourth to take the lead.
For the Chargers, Jason Edwards was 3 for 5 with four RBIs. Liam Flynn also drove in a run.
Toll Gate moved to 3-3, 3-3 Division I. Chariho (0-3, 0-3) next hosts South Kingstown on Saturday at noon.
— Keith Kimberlin
