WOONSOCKET — Jason Edwards hit a two-run homer in the top of the seventh inning and Chariho High held on for a 5-4 win against Mount St. Charles in a Division I baseball game Tuesday.
The victory qualified Chariho (3-9, 3-9 Division I) for the postseason.
Chariho trailed 4-2 heading to the seventh. The Chargers scored an unearned run to make it 4-3, and Edwards later delivered his two-run homer over the left-field fence to put the Chargers ahead 5-4.
Mount St. Charles (2-10, 2-10) loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh, but Chariho pitcher Ben Fargo held on for the win. Fargo pitched the final 4⅓ innings.
"It was very encouraging to see the kids come back," Chariho coach John Devereaux said. "Every game we are getting a little better."
Chariho's Nolan Nally and Justin Giles finished with two hits each. Liam Flynn added an RBI.
The Division I playoffs are scheduled to start next week. Pairings have not been finalized.
— Keith Kimberlin
